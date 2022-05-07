BCE (NYSE:BCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. BCE updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.41 EPS.

NYSE:BCE opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. BCE has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in BCE by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after buying an additional 340,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,235,000 after buying an additional 44,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About BCE

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

