BCE (NYSE:BCE) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.91. 1,370,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. BCE has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. BCE’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 110.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,737,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,074,000 after buying an additional 194,689 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

