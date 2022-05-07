BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.
Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $53.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.47. BCE has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 110.81%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 103.6% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of BCE by 9.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of BCE by 7.8% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,737,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,074,000 after purchasing an additional 194,689 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
