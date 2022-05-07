BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a na rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BCE to a hold rating and set a C$71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.23.
Shares of BCE stock opened at C$69.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25. BCE has a 12-month low of C$58.62 and a 12-month high of C$74.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.03.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.12%.
About BCE (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
