BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE to a hold rating and set a C$71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$69.23.
Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$69.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.03. The company has a market cap of C$63.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. BCE has a one year low of C$58.62 and a one year high of C$74.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 123.12%.
BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
Featured Stories
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.