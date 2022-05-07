BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut BCE to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE to a hold rating and set a C$71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.23.
Shares of BCE opened at C$69.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.03. BCE has a 52 week low of C$58.62 and a 52 week high of C$74.09.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.12%.
BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
Featured Stories
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.