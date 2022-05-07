BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut BCE to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE to a hold rating and set a C$71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.23.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE opened at C$69.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.03. BCE has a 52 week low of C$58.62 and a 52 week high of C$74.09.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.5900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.12%.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.