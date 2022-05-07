Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $65.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Belden by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Belden by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Belden by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BDC opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

