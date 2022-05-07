Belden (NYSE:BDC) Posts Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Belden updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.55-5.85 EPS.

BDC stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.42. 237,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,017. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.33. Belden has a twelve month low of $45.31 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.82%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Belden by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Belden by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

