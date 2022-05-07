Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,860.30 ($48.22).

BWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($44.97) to GBX 3,660 ($45.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($52.84) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.22) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,415 ($42.66) to GBX 3,421 ($42.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($54.72) to GBX 3,390 ($42.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, insider John F. Tutte bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($31.79) per share, for a total transaction of £509,000 ($635,852.59).

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,290 ($28.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 2,289.44 ($28.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,712 ($46.37). The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,609.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,936.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

