Berry Co. (BRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Berry has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berry to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Get Berry alerts:

Shares of Berry stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $887.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Berry will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRY. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 105.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.