Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Berry has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Berry has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berry to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

BRY opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.34.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Berry will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRY. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Berry by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Berry by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after buying an additional 242,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Berry by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Berry by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Berry by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 47,572 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

