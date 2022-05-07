Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Berry has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berry to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of BRY opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Berry has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $887.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.34.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Berry by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Berry by 43.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

