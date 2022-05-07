Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group updated its FY22 guidance to $7.20-7.70 EPS.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,376. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Berry Global Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,078,000 after acquiring an additional 83,949 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

