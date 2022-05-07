Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Releases Earnings Results

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of BRY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.99. 374,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,136. Berry has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $887.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

BRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berry by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 242,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Berry by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 665,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Berry by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Berry by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 47,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Berry by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

