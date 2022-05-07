B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. B&G Foods updated its FY22 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

BGS stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.31.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $15,603,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in B&G Foods by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,177 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.