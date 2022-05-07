B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

BGS traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. 3,132,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,955. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.31. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 195.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

