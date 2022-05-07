Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Declares Dividend of $0.70

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.6992 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
BFLBY opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. Bilfinger has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $8.36.
Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bilfinger from €28.50 ($30.00) to €34.00 ($35.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilfinger (BFLBY)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.