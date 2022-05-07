Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Declares Dividend of $0.70

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.6992 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

BFLBY opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. Bilfinger has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $8.36.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bilfinger from €28.50 ($30.00) to €34.00 ($35.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

