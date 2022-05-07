Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Earnings Results

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Bill.com updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.13) EPS and its FY22 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.34) EPS.

Bill.com stock traded down $31.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.00. 9,613,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.53. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $109.09 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.48.

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,533,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.