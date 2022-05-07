Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.14)-($0.13) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $182.3-183.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.77 million.Bill.com also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.34) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.48.

Shares of BILL traded down $31.24 on Friday, reaching $121.00. 9,613,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.53. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $109.09 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total transaction of $1,509,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

