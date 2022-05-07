Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.35)-($0.34) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.46). The company issued revenue guidance of $624.0-625.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.69 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.13) EPS.
NYSE:BILL traded down $31.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.00. 9,613,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,938. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $109.09 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Bill.com last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.
In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $1,908,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 538.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bill.com by 3,090.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 234,624 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 152,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,016,000 after purchasing an additional 90,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bill.com by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,777,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
