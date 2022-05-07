Biofrontera (BFRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect Biofrontera to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Biofrontera has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Biofrontera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biofrontera stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38. Biofrontera has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $14.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biofrontera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Biofrontera in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biofrontera in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Biofrontera in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

