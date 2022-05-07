Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.60.

Several research firms recently commented on BHVN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.51. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

