BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.04. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BioLineRx by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BioLineRx by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

