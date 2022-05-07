BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.04. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.73.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BioLineRx (Get Rating)
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
