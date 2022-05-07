BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Brian Mueller Sells 11,800 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BMRN opened at $79.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

