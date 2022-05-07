BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.93.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.26. 840,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,642. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.57. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $355,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,727 shares of company stock valued at $9,945,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

