Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDI. Cormark raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$4.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.58. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$3.15 and a 1-year high of C$5.65. The company has a market cap of C$258.84 million and a PE ratio of 12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$87,174.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$547,110.52. Also, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$37,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,415 shares in the company, valued at C$742,509. Insiders sold a total of 48,416 shares of company stock worth $215,380 over the last ninety days.

About Black Diamond Group (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

