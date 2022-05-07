Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases Earnings Results

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Black Hills updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Black Hills stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.61. The company had a trading volume of 461,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,826. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Black Hills by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Black Hills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

