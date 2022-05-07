Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06.

Shares of BKH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.61. 461,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,826. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.90.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Black Hills from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 404,234 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Black Hills by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 487,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

