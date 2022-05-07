Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.
Shares of BKI stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27.
BKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.
Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.
