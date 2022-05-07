Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27.

BKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,803,000 after acquiring an additional 86,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 53.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after buying an additional 112,614 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 32,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 50,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

