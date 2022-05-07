BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. BlackLine updated its Q2 guidance to $0.00-0.01 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.08-0.11 EPS.

Shares of BL stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 868,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,667. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $370,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

