BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Shares of BL stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 868,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,667. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. BlackLine has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

