BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 66.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 130,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,333. The firm has a market cap of $804.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,155 shares during the period. 24.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

