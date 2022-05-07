BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 66.68% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 145.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

