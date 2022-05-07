BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Announces GBX 5.50 Dividend

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BRWM stock opened at GBX 697 ($8.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 492 ($6.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 804.98 ($10.06). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 739.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 650.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

