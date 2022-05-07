BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Announces GBX 5.50 Dividend

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BRWM stock opened at GBX 697 ($8.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 492 ($6.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 804.98 ($10.06). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 739.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 650.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56.
About BlackRock World Mining Trust (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.