Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will post sales of $183.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $187.88 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will report full-year sales of $730.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.60 million to $761.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $753.92 million, with estimates ranging from $704.90 million to $802.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXSL. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

NYSE BXSL opened at $26.30 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $230,893,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $10,203,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth about $4,929,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $3,965,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,920,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

