Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will post sales of $183.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $187.88 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will report full-year sales of $730.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.60 million to $761.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $753.92 million, with estimates ranging from $704.90 million to $802.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million.
NYSE BXSL opened at $26.30 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $230,893,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $10,203,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth about $4,929,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $3,965,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,920,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
