Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $3.84 on Friday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,721,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,095. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,548.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bloom Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,972,000 after purchasing an additional 73,402 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 256,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.