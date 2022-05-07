BMO Capital Markets Increases LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $128.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB opened at $110.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.