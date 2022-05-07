BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNPQY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($73.68) to €72.00 ($75.79) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($78.95) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($75.79) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($65.58) to €64.30 ($67.68) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($63.16) to €63.00 ($66.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.43.
BNP Paribas Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.
