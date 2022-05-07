Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.62 Per Share

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 2.62 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend by an average of 61.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Boise Cascade has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67,416 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCC. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

