Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.62

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 2.62 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 61.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

About Boise Cascade (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.