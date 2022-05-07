Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS.

BCC traded down $5.64 on Friday, reaching $76.03. 403,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,512. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average is $71.92. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after buying an additional 67,416 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 50.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

