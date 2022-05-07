Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded to Buy by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have C$2.20 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Scotiabank raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.35.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.27 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.86 and a 12-month high of C$2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.63.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

