Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issues Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share.

BKNG opened at $2,194.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,182.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,320.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. Booking has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

