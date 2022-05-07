Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $873.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) to report $873.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $855.40 million and the highest is $910.70 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $893.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.