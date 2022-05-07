Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $873.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) to report $873.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $855.40 million and the highest is $910.70 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $893.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.
Boyd Gaming stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.
In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
