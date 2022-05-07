Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 413.75 ($5.17).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.37) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.73) to GBX 425 ($5.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 3,529 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.42), for a total transaction of £18,139.06 ($22,659.66).

LON:BRW opened at GBX 514 ($6.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 250.50 ($3.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 527 ($6.58). The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 414.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 371.77.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

