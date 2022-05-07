Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 77.69%. Bright Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
BHG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,439. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $17.93.
In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 100,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BHG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.
Bright Health Group Company Profile
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
