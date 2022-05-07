Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 77.69%. Bright Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

BHG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,439. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 100,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter.

BHG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

