Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BFAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $5.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.21. The company had a trading volume of 701,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,245. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average is $130.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

