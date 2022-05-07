Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.86 million, a PE ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. Brightcove has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $15.00.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $32,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,732,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,329,937.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $130,768 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 82.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 57.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 115.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

