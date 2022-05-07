BrightView (NYSE:BV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BrightView stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.31. BrightView has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in BrightView by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

