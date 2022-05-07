Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-$3.30 EPS.

NYSE:EAT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.53. 1,604,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,504. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.33.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $1,757,955. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 478,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 42,514 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 128,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 91,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.68.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

