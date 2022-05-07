Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-$3.30 EPS.
NYSE:EAT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.53. 1,604,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,504. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.33.
In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $1,757,955. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.
EAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.68.
About Brinker International (Get Rating)
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brinker International (EAT)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.